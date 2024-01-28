Brokerages Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Price Target at C$145.57

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$145.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of L stock opened at C$133.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$125.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$119.92. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$136.55.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.23 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 8.289604 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were issued a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director William Downe purchased 4,485 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. In other Loblaw Companies news, Director William Downe purchased 4,485 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. 54.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Free Report

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

