Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Target Price at $73.14

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

LPX stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 716,251 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,732,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

