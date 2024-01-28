Brokerages Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT at $110.60

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.60.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $110.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.70.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

