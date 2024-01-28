Brokerages Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target at $80.38

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.