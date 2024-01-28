Brokerages Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Target Price at $19.43

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NuStar Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NS stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.73. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. Research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.70%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

