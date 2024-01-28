Brokerages Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) PT at $28.50

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PagerDuty stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $867,521.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,828. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

