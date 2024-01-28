Brokerages Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT at $62.20

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Palomar news, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $51,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $113,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,319 shares of company stock worth $1,197,653. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85. Palomar has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $64.41.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

