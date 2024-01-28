Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) PT at $205.11

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in ResMed by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $190.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.38. ResMed has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

