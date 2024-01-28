Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price at $64.50

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

