Brokerages Set Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Price Target at $30.28

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.
