Brokerages Set Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Price Target at $30.28

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.