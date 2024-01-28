Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) PT at $152.94

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.94.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $158.37 on Thursday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $159.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

