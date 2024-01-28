Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) PT at $35.22

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 291,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 505.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

