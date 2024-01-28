Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

