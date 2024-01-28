Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Brown & Brown worth $71,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 25.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 5.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 239,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 431,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $668,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.4 %

BRO opened at $76.88 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

