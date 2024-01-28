Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brown & Brown from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $36,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

