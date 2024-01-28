Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 866,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.22% of Brunswick worth $68,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 5.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 4.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BC opened at $82.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

