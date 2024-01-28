Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $21.92 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $313.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $402,948.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,684.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,060 shares of company stock worth $2,697,244. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

