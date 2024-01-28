Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

BURL opened at $198.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.53. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Capula Management Ltd raised its position in Burlington Stores by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 325,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.