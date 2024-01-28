Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.23

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.23 and traded as low as $11.65. Burnham shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Burnham Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Burnham’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces for the residential heating and cooling markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.