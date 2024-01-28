BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

