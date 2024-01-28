CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $375.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CACI International by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $342.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a 52-week low of $275.79 and a 52-week high of $359.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

