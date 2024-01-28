Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $290.73 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.62 and a 52 week high of $301.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,250 shares of company stock worth $19,593,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

