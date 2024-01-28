CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAMP. Craig Hallum cut shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp Stock Down 4.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 38.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198,983 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 234.8% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,023 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 46.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 963,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

