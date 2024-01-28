California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 728 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 98,059.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 765,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,216,000 after buying an additional 764,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,018,000 after buying an additional 227,360 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at $19,842,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $150.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.45 and its 200 day moving average is $132.02.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

