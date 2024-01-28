California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 196,903 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,312,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,060,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% during the third quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $172.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.53 and a 200 day moving average of $153.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

