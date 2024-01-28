California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,929 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 29.5% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. HSBC started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE:WH opened at $79.75 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

