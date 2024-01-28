Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $22.07

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.07, but opened at $22.71. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 5,831 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $674.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.36). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

