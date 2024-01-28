Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 280,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks
In other Cambium Networks news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 15,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 918,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,908 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 448,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cambium Networks Trading Down 1.1 %
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMBM
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cambium Networks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.