Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after buying an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 653.2% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 809,510 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CPT opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

