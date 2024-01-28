Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 39,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 37,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPT. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.