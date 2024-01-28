Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BTO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.88.

TSE:BTO opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.18. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.56 and a 52-week high of C$5.87.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$641.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.16 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 13.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3868472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.76%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

