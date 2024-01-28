Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $234.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $267.00 to $234.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $183.25 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

