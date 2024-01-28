Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,559 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 56,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 73,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 449,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,573,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $172.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.53 and its 200 day moving average is $153.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $495.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

