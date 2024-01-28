Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAST. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a market cap of $511.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $475.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

