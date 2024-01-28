Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWST. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 133.81, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $5,128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

