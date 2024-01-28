CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 162.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.