CBB Bancorp, Inc. (CBBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on February 23rd

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

CBB Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

CBBI opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. CBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

