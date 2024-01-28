Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $610.31 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $628.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.53.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

