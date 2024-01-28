Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Free Report) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,600 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Cepton worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cepton during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cepton by 492.7% during the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cepton in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cepton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Cepton Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPTN opened at $2.79 on Friday. Cepton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cepton, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPTN. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum cut Cepton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Cepton

(Free Report)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

