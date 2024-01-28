Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 105.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.1%.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy Partners

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.