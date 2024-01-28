Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.09.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

