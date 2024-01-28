ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.66

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.66 and traded as high as $27.22. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 3,639 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.87.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $176.19 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

