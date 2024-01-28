ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.66

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.66 and traded as high as $27.22. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 3,639 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on IMOS
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $176.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.