Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Lessened by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 396.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,486,000 after buying an additional 2,545,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $192,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

CHD stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

