Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on April 15th

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 63 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

CINF opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.97.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

