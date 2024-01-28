Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $55.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.21.
Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup
Institutional Trading of Citigroup
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of C opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.