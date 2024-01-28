Citigroup Raises Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

