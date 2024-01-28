Citigroup Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $975.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $800.00 to $975.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $778.05.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $839.04 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $900.09. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $756.79 and a 200-day moving average of $687.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.