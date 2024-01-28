Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Citizens Stock Performance
CIA stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.01%.
Institutional Trading of Citizens
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
