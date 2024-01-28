City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Price Target Raised to $100.00

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

City stock opened at $106.51 on Thursday. City has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $115.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.15.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, analysts predict that City will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $207,032.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,681.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $207,032.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,922 shares of company stock valued at $288,130. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in City by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of City by 201.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of City by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

