City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CIO

City Office REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

CIO stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $222.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 73.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 447,484 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 122.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 369,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in City Office REIT by 658.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 188,184 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.